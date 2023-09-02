TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The victims, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both aged 21, tragically lost their lives in a car crash during a high-speed chase in Leicestershire.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2023) Mahek Bukhari, a prominent figure on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, along with her mother Ansreen Bukhari on life, received sentences for their involvement in a brutal double murder case.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC categorized the case as a “story of love, obsession, and extortion” and unequivocally labeled it “cold-blooded murder.” He underscored the significant role that TikTok and Instagram played in Mahek Bukhari's life, where she had amassed tens of thousands of followers by sharing beauty and fashion tips.

Directing his comments to Mahek, Judge Spencer pointed out her “self-obsession” and “warped values,” highlighting her apparent disregard for the consequences of her actions on others. As Mahek was led away to begin her life sentence, she blew a kiss to her father, who was present in the courtroom.

Judge Spencer also noted how Ansreen had become entangled in the "glamour" of her daughter's social media career, a stark departure from her usual role as a mother and housewife.

During the trial, emotional statements from the victims' families were presented, emphasizing the profound impact of the incident on their lives.

Sikandar Hayat, Mr. Ijazuddin's father, expressed shock at the defendants' failure to summon emergency services after the crash.

In addition to Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari, their accomplices, Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal, also received sentences for their roles in the double murder. Notably, Raees Jamal was already serving a sentence for rape.

The motive behind this tragic incident centers on a love triangle that took a dark turn. Saqib Hussain had threatened to reveal his affair with Ansreen, who was 46 at the time. The Bukharis devised a plan to meet Saqib in a Tesco car park, ostensibly to return £3,000 he had spent on Ansreen during their relationship. Their intention was to take Saqib's phone, believing it contained explicit images of Ansreen that he intended to disclose.

However, the situation escalated into violence when Saqib and his friend Hashim were confronted by a group of masked individuals recruited by the Bukharis. The victims were subjected to a harrowing high-speed chase along the A46, reaching speeds of up to 90mph, which ended tragically when their vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree. The car subsequently caught fire, resulting in the loss of their lives.