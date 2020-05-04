TikTok Star Tiger’s father killed at home

(@fidahassanain)

Some unknown persons entered into Tiger’s home and killed his father in front of his eyes but he luckily escaped. The star has appealed to Punjab CM for Justice, saying that he needs justice as his mother was in grief, his brother in hospital and his father in grave.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) Father of a young TikTok star Ghani Tiger was gunned down by some unknown assailants at home in Pasroor area of district Sialkot here on Monday.

The brother of Ghani tiger seriously injured as he was hit on his leg. However, it is not yet clear as who the attackers were and why they attacked the family in Pasroor village.

Taking to Twitter, TikTok star Ghani Tigr shared the shocking news and said that ATA organization was behind the murder of his father.

“They came to kill me, my father and brother but I escaped while my father was shot in the head,” said Ghani Tiger, adding that his brother also got injured in the attack.

He appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for justice.

“My mother is in grief, my brother is in hospital and my father is in grave. Please help us and take action against these people,” he cried.

Ghani Tiger got fame through his videos on TikTok and other social media forums.

However, the incident of firing have shocked many social media stars by raising concerns about their security and safety.

There is also campaign on social media as thousands of Tiger’s fans have strongly condemned the incident and demanded justice for the aggrieved family in Pasroor.