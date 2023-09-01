Open Menu

TikTok To Host Community Guidelines Workshops For Creators In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:12 PM

TikTok to host Community Guidelines workshops for creators in Pakistan

TikTok has launched an exciting campaign in Pakistan to amplify awareness and comprehension of its Community Guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :TikTok has launched an exciting campaign in Pakistan to amplify awareness and comprehension of its Community Guidelines.

Central to this initiative, TikTok is hosting a series of workshops across the country designed to enhance creators' understanding of the platform's Community Guidelines, said a news release.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of its community, this campaign underscores TikTok's dedicated efforts to fostering a safe and vibrant environment for its users while encouraging responsible content creation practices and cultivating a safer digital space.

TikTok's Community Guidelines serve as a comprehensive framework that outlines the rules and standards governing the platform's usage.

These guidelines are also designed to adapt to emerging trends and potential hazards, enabling the platform to effectively mitigate risks associated with evolving online behaviors.

The most recent updates, effective since April 21 of this year, were refreshed in consultation with over 100 organizations across the globe and members of the TikTok community.

TikTok is also partnering with some of Pakistan's most popular content creators who will create content and help drive awareness of the platform's Community Guidelines.

Under the hashtag #SaferTogether, the campaign's landing page will be accessible to our Pakistani community on TikTok where they will be able to watch videos from their favourite content creators who will talk about the importance of understanding these Community Guidelines and how that would help elevate the quality of content they publish.

As an advocate of artistic expression and diversity, TikTok encourages its community to embrace their creativity while upholding cultural sensitivities and amplifying positive values.

TikTok is deeply invested in educating its diverse community about the intrinsic value of the Community Guidelines, ensuring that every user comprehends the expectations set for a thriving digital community.

The platform is committed to empowering its community with the right tools and resources to channel their creativity safely and spread joy while responsibly promoting the community's well-being.

TikTok also acknowledges the collaborative spirit that is essential to fostering online safety.

The platform extends its gratitude to the myriad organizations and creators worldwide who have contributed their expertise to enhance the Community Guidelines, recognizing that it takes a collective effort to maintain a safe digital environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan April From

Recent Stories

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: S ..

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

20 minutes ago
 Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second r ..

Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second round begins

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book l ..

Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book launched on board the Internati ..

36 minutes ago
 Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beaco ..

Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Musha ..

20 minutes ago
 Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal ga ..

Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal gaps to relief masses

24 minutes ago
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

24 minutes ago
 Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing f ..

Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

24 minutes ago
 Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcomi ..

Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcoming nutritional deficiencies

25 minutes ago
 HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade libr ..

HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade library

25 minutes ago
 Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to l ..

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

53 minutes ago
 PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa C ..

PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa Climate Summit

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan