TikToker Abduction Case: Accused Sent On 5-day Physical Remand After Confession
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:42 PM
A lower court of Islamabad on Tuesday handed over a man to police on a five-day physical remand after he confessed to abducting TikToker Sumaiya Hijab and snatching cash from her
The accused, identified as Hassan Zahid, admitted his involvement during the hearing. Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry presided over the proceedings where the Federal police produced the arrested suspect and sought an eight-day physical remand for investigation.
During the hearing, Zahid openly confessed to the crime. The court questioned him about his actions, asking why he issued threats and carried out the abduction.
In response, Zahid said, “Sir, I made a mistake.”
The investigating officer informed the court that the recovery of a vehicle, pistol, and cash was still pending and requested additional time to complete the investigation.
After hearing the arguments, the court approved five days of physical remand instead of the eight requested and directed police to recover the items.
According to police records, a case against Zahid was registered at Shalimar Police Station in connection with the incident. The case involves allegations of kidnapping TikToker Sumaiya Hijab and forcibly taking cash from her.
