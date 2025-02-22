TikToker Arrested For Filming Women In Bazaar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Topi Police on Saturday arrested a TikToker for secretly filming women in the local bazaar and uploading the videos on social media.
According to the police report, repeated complaints were received about a young man, Ali Syed, a resident of Dalori currently living in Topi, who was recording videos of women in markets and posting them online, violating their privacy and dignity.
In response, the police conducted a swift operation and apprehended the suspect.
Local religious scholars, members of the reform council, and traders’ representatives, including Fazal Khaliq, Maulana Roshan Zeb, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Mir Alam, Habib, and Ihsan, met with DSP Hassan Khan and SHO Haroon Khan to express their gratitude for the timely action.
They praised the police for taking steps to protect public decency and assured their full cooperation in maintaining law and order in the area.
