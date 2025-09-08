Open Menu

TikToker Arrested In Mansehra For Spreading Immoral Content On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

TikToker arrested in Mansehra for spreading immoral content on social media

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a TikToker identified as Nadeem alias “Mamoon” after receiving multiple public complaints regarding his use of obscene language and indecent content on social media platforms.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, a district-wide crackdown has been launched against individuals involved in spreading immoral and unethical material online.

According to police sources, the arrest was made by City Police Station SHO Asim Bukhari under the supervision of SP City Resham Jahangir.

A case has been registered against the accused, who was allegedly uploading indecent videos that not only undermined social values but also had a harmful impact on the younger generation.

DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur said that such immoral behavior will not be tolerated. He emphasized that the police are committed to safeguarding societal values and promoting a healthy environment, warning that strict legal action will be taken against anyone engaged in such activities.

