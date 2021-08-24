TikToker case: Court sent 14 more accused to jail for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent 14 more accused, involved in harassing and assaulting a TikToker at the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

Earlier, the Lorry Adda police produced the accused before a judicial magistrate at district courts.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been arrested in connection with harassing and assaulting a TikToker. He requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade to proceed further in the matter.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already sent about 100 accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

The assault survivor had lodged a complaint with the Lorry Adda police station, stating that she was filminga video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 along with her friends when a mob of around 400 peopleattacked them.