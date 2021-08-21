TikToker case: Court sent 40 accused to jail for identification parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Saturday sent 40 accused, involved in harassing and assaulting a TikToker at the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade.

Earlier, the Lari Adda police produced Salman and 39 other accused before Judicial Magistrate Faraz Javed Warriach at district courts.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been arrested in connection with harassing and assaulting a TikToker.

He requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The assault survivor had lodged a complaint with the Lari Adda police station, stating that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 along with her friends when a mob of around 400 people attacked them.