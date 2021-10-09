TikToker Case: Police produce Rambo, close friend of Ayesha Akram, before court

(@fidahassanain)

Rambo says the controversial videos that have caused trouble to many people like him are one year old.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) Police produced Rambo and other suspects involved in harassment case of TikToker Ayesha Akram to seek their physical remand.

Talking to the reporters, accused Rambo who is said to be the close friend of TikToker Ayesha Akram said that nothing could happen without consent of a girl or a woman. He said the controversial videos that came to the limelight are one year old. He said she blackmailed him and forced him to say whatever she wanted him to say otherwise warned to get him throw in the jail.

He expressed these words before his appearance before the judge at the court premises in Lahore.

A day earlier, police arrested the suspects including Rambo for his alleged role in harassment case of Ayesha Akram.

The horrific incident took place at Greater Iqbal Park on August 14 where over 400 people groped, harassed and tossed Ayesha Akram in the air.