TikToker harassment case: Court grants interim bail to accused till Sep 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to another accused, involved in harassing and assaulting a TikToker at the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, till September 4.

The court also sought case record from police on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed heard the bail application filed by accused Asif.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the police had registered a harassment case against his client under five different charges. He submitted that his client was innocent and wanted to join the investigations to prove the same. However, it is feared that the police might arrest him, he added. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

Subsequently, the court granted interim bail to the accused till September 4 and sought case record from police on the next date of hearing. The court also directed the accused to join the investigations.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate has fixed August 28 for the identification parade of other accused involved in the case. The court asked Superintendent Camp Jail for making complete arrangements in this regard. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already sent 104 accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

The assault survivor had lodged a complaint with the Lorry Adda police station, stating that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 along with her friends when a mob of around 400 people attacked them.