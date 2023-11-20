TikToker held for uploading videos in police uniform

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In the provincial capital Peshawar, police have arrested a TikToker for uploading videos on social media in police uniform.

Police informed on Monday that the arrested accused used to pretend as a policeman and upload videos in police uniform on the social media platform, TikTok.

Police said the accused in police custody, has expressed regret for his actions and pledged to refrain from making such videos in the future. The accused has also sent a message to other TikTokers not to make and upload videos in police uniform.

Police have registered a case against the accused after recovering a police uniform and a mobile phone from his possession.

APP/vak