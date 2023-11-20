Open Menu

TikToker Held For Uploading Videos In Police Uniform

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

TikToker held for uploading videos in police uniform

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In the provincial capital Peshawar, police have arrested a TikToker for uploading videos on social media in police uniform.

Police informed on Monday that the arrested accused used to pretend as a policeman and upload videos in police uniform on the social media platform, TikTok.

Police said the accused in police custody, has expressed regret for his actions and pledged to refrain from making such videos in the future. The accused has also sent a message to other TikTokers not to make and upload videos in police uniform.

Police have registered a case against the accused after recovering a police uniform and a mobile phone from his possession.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Mobile Social Media From

Recent Stories

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

53 minutes ago
 Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

59 minutes ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

2 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

2 hours ago
LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cu ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

18 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan