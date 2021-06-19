TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody

A local court on Saturday handed over TikToker Kashif Zameer, involved in cheating Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", to CIA police on two days physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Saturday handed over TikToker Kashif Zameer, involved in cheating Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit tv series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", to CIA police on two days physical remand.

The CIA police produced the TikToker before Judicial Magistrate Rehman Elahi in Cantt courts.

The investigation officer stated before the court that the police had registered a case against the accused on a complaint of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan.

He submitted that the accused invited the Turkish actor to Pakistan but failed to pay him.

He submitted that the accused gave fake cheques of Rs 80 million to the Turkish actor. He submitted that the Turkish actor did not complete his visit and left Pakistan.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to CIA police on two days physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, in another fraud case, the court ordered to send the TikToker to jail on judicial remand.