TikToker Kiran Abbasi Attacked At Home

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:01 PM

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

An unknown assailant opened fire and left the TikToker seriously injured at home.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) TikToker Kiran Abbasi fell severely injured after an unknown man trespassed her home and opened fire on her.

The TikTokar was terrified and cried for help.

“You people did not save me from that person.

Where is my son?,” she said in a pool of blood. Police reached the spot and collected evidences from there.

“My condition is very serious. My son went to the police station and you people did not save me from that person,” she added.

