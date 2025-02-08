TikToker Psycho Arbab Found Dead In Warsak Road Flat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A female TikToker, identified as Seema Gul aka Psycho Arbab, was found dead in a residential flat on Warsak Road here Saturday.
Police said, the body of TikToker Psycho Arbab, a resident of Kohat, was discovered in her apartment here and was immediately shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother and have launched an investigation into the cause of death.
Initial reports suggest that the TikToker may have died due to drug use or natural causes. However, further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of her death.
APP/vak
