Open Menu

TikToker Psycho Arbab Found Dead In Warsak Road Flat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM

TikToker Psycho Arbab found dead in Warsak Road flat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A female TikToker, identified as Seema Gul aka Psycho Arbab, was found dead in a residential flat on Warsak Road here Saturday.

Police said, the body of TikToker Psycho Arbab, a resident of Kohat, was discovered in her apartment here and was immediately shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother and have launched an investigation into the cause of death.

Initial reports suggest that the TikToker may have died due to drug use or natural causes. However, further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of her death.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

36 minutes ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

1 hour ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

2 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

3 hours ago
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

3 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian pati ..

UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan