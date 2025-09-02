TikToker Samia Hijab lodges harassment, abduction case in Shalimar Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shalimar Police Station registered a case on the complaint of TikToker Samia Hijab over harassment, intimidation, assault, and abduction attempt.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the complainant stated the suspect, Hassan Zahid, had been stalking her for several months, forcing her to marry him, sending repeated gifts, and issuing threats. Despite her refusal, he allegedly visited her residence repeatedly without consent.

She added that on August 31, around 6:30 p.m., when she stepped outside her house to return those gifts, Zahid humiliated her in public, slapped her several times, and caused severe physical and mental trauma. She further alleged that Zahid attempted to forcibly abduct her, snatched her mobile phone, and openly threatened to kill her while vowing to take revenge.

The complainant said the suspect had also been making persistent phone calls and issued categorical threats earlier the same day, warning that if she stepped out of her house, he would beat her.

She stated that she called the police helpline 15 during the incident.

As evidence, Samia Hijab submitted CCTV footage and a call recording, in which Zahid can be heard threatening her with constant surveillance and revenge “extending to future generations.” She also handed over her video statement uploaded on social media.

Samia added that the ordeal had caused her severe distress, particularly as she was a close friend of slain TikToker Sana Yousaf from Islamabad, and the threats reminded her of that tragic killing.

Police registered the case under Sections 365, 511, 354, 506(ii), 509, 500, and 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), covering abduction, attempt to commit offence, assault, criminal intimidation, harassment, defamation, and robbery. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

/APP-rzr-mkz