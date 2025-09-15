Open Menu

TikToker Samia Hijab Withdraws Kidnapping, Threat Case In Court

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM

TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday heard the case involving TikToker Samia Hijab, who had accused Hassan Zahid of kidnapping and threatening her.

The proceedings were held before Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia.

At the beginning of the hearing, Samia Hijab was not present in court, nor was her lawyer. The investigation officer informed the judge that she would appear through video link. The judge remarked that if her father or brother was available, they should attend, otherwise Samia Hijab must appear herself. He added that if she could attend the same day, the matter would proceed, otherwise a new date would be fixed. The hearing was paused until her attendance was confirmed.

When the session resumed, investigation officer Muhammad Ishaq appeared before the judge while Samia Hijab also arrived in court in person.

At this stage, court staff asked media representatives to leave the courtroom, citing the judge’s directions.

During the proceedings, Samia Hijab recorded her statement. Judge Amir Zia inquired whether the matter had been resolved, to which she replied that it had. The judge then asked if she wished to pursue the case any further. Samia Hijab responded that she was withdrawing her complaint.

She added that she had no objection to the approval of bail or acquittal of the accused. Following her statement, the court approved the bail plea of Hassan Zahid.

It is worth mentioning that two separate cases had been registered against Zahid at Shalimar Police Station.

Recent Stories

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

21 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

51 minutes ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

51 minutes ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

2 hours ago
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan