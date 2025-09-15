TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday heard the case involving TikToker Samia Hijab, who had accused Hassan Zahid of kidnapping and threatening her.

The proceedings were held before Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia.

At the beginning of the hearing, Samia Hijab was not present in court, nor was her lawyer. The investigation officer informed the judge that she would appear through video link. The judge remarked that if her father or brother was available, they should attend, otherwise Samia Hijab must appear herself. He added that if she could attend the same day, the matter would proceed, otherwise a new date would be fixed. The hearing was paused until her attendance was confirmed.

When the session resumed, investigation officer Muhammad Ishaq appeared before the judge while Samia Hijab also arrived in court in person.

At this stage, court staff asked media representatives to leave the courtroom, citing the judge’s directions.

During the proceedings, Samia Hijab recorded her statement. Judge Amir Zia inquired whether the matter had been resolved, to which she replied that it had. The judge then asked if she wished to pursue the case any further. Samia Hijab responded that she was withdrawing her complaint.

She added that she had no objection to the approval of bail or acquittal of the accused. Following her statement, the court approved the bail plea of Hassan Zahid.

It is worth mentioning that two separate cases had been registered against Zahid at Shalimar Police Station.