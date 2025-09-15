TikToker Samia Hijab Withdraws Kidnapping, Threat Case In Court
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday heard the case involving TikToker Samia Hijab, who had accused Hassan Zahid of kidnapping and threatening her.
The proceedings were held before Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia.
At the beginning of the hearing, Samia Hijab was not present in court, nor was her lawyer. The investigation officer informed the judge that she would appear through video link. The judge remarked that if her father or brother was available, they should attend, otherwise Samia Hijab must appear herself. He added that if she could attend the same day, the matter would proceed, otherwise a new date would be fixed. The hearing was paused until her attendance was confirmed.
When the session resumed, investigation officer Muhammad Ishaq appeared before the judge while Samia Hijab also arrived in court in person.
At this stage, court staff asked media representatives to leave the courtroom, citing the judge’s directions.
During the proceedings, Samia Hijab recorded her statement. Judge Amir Zia inquired whether the matter had been resolved, to which she replied that it had. The judge then asked if she wished to pursue the case any further. Samia Hijab responded that she was withdrawing her complaint.
She added that she had no objection to the approval of bail or acquittal of the accused. Following her statement, the court approved the bail plea of Hassan Zahid.
It is worth mentioning that two separate cases had been registered against Zahid at Shalimar Police Station.
Recent Stories
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur6 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week6 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case6 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes speedy, transparent investigations to ensure justice6 minutes ago
-
Dhamyal Police arrested prime suspect in double murder case6 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court6 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments in contempt plea against NAB chief16 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested26 minutes ago
-
Tourism in Swat on decline, association warns26 minutes ago
-
Punjab University: 10 female students awarded PhD degrees26 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded26 minutes ago