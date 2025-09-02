- Home
TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: Suspect Arrested Over Murder, Abduction Threats
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:25 PM
Samia Hijab alleges that accused has been following her for several days and repeatedly tried to pressure her by giving her gifts
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) Islamabad Police have arrested a man named Hassan Zahid on charges of harassing, threatening to kill, and attempting to abduct TikToker Samiya Hijab.
A police spokesperson said that the arrest was made after Samiya Hijab filed an official complaint and released a video statement detailing the threats and harassment she had been facing.
A case has been registered at the Shalimar Police Station, which includes serious charges such as assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, attempted abduction, and criminal intimidation, among other provisions related to the harassment of women.
In her statement, Samiya Hijab alleged that the accused had been following her for several days and repeatedly tried to pressure her by giving her gifts.
In a video posted on social media, Samiya revealed, “The suspect proposed to me, and when I refused, he began to harass me and even showed up at my house.
Hassan Zahid explicitly threatened to kill me if I didn’t agree to marry him. Even before his arrest, he pressured me to withdraw the FIR.”
She further claimed that an abduction attempt was made, stating, “He rang my doorbell and, when the door opened, he forcibly asked me to go with him. During the altercation, he snatched my phone and sat in his car. When I ran after him to retrieve it, he harassed me again and tried to abduct me.”
Samiya, who is also known as a friend of the late TikToker Sana Yousuf, had previously raised alarms on social media about the threats she was facing.
Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and substantial evidence is being collected against the suspect.
