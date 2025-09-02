Open Menu

TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: Suspect Arrested Over Murder, Abduction Threats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:25 PM

TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arrested over murder, abduction threats

Samia Hijab alleges that accused has been following her for several days and repeatedly tried to pressure her by giving her gifts

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) Islamabad Police have arrested a man named Hassan Zahid on charges of harassing, threatening to kill, and attempting to abduct TikToker Samiya Hijab.

A police spokesperson said that the arrest was made after Samiya Hijab filed an official complaint and released a video statement detailing the threats and harassment she had been facing.

A case has been registered at the Shalimar Police Station, which includes serious charges such as assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, attempted abduction, and criminal intimidation, among other provisions related to the harassment of women.

In her statement, Samiya Hijab alleged that the accused had been following her for several days and repeatedly tried to pressure her by giving her gifts.

In a video posted on social media, Samiya revealed, “The suspect proposed to me, and when I refused, he began to harass me and even showed up at my house.

Hassan Zahid explicitly threatened to kill me if I didn’t agree to marry him. Even before his arrest, he pressured me to withdraw the FIR.”

She further claimed that an abduction attempt was made, stating, “He rang my doorbell and, when the door opened, he forcibly asked me to go with him. During the altercation, he snatched my phone and sat in his car. When I ran after him to retrieve it, he harassed me again and tried to abduct me.”

Samiya, who is also known as a friend of the late TikToker Sana Yousuf, had previously raised alarms on social media about the threats she was facing.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and substantial evidence is being collected against the suspect.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Social Media Threatened Car Man Criminals Women FIR

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

13 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

37 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

46 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

1 hour ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

2 hours ago
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

2 hours ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arr ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab Harassment Case: suspect arrested over murder, abduction t ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan