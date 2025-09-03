TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) TikToker Samiya Hijab has made fresh revelations while responding to speculations circulating on social media, disclosing that the man accused of threatening and attempting to abduct her was her former fiancé.

Recently, Samiya had filed a case against a young man for issuing abduction and death threats. In a video statement shared on social media, she admitted that the arrested suspect, Hassan Zahid, was once engaged to her but said she ended the engagement after learning the truth about him.

Her admission came after videos surfaced online showing her receiving gifts and meeting Zahid, with social media users accusing her of seeking attention. Denying these allegations, Samiya clarified that her relationship with him had already ended.

She stated, “If I had been killed like my friend Sana Yousaf, people would have shown sympathy, but since I am alive, I am being accused. Even if a woman is married, no man has the right to force her, abuse her, or abduct her. My engagement with Hassan Zahid ended long ago.”

Samiya further alleged that despite the breakup, Zahid forcibly snatched her phone, dragged her, attempted to assault her, and even tried to abduct her. She added that she has been under severe mental stress due to the situation and appealed to people not to form opinions without knowing the facts. Expressing hope for justice, she urged the authorities to take strict action.