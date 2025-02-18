TikToker Seema Gul Alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ Died Due To Overdose Of Intoxicating Pills
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:26 PM
Post-mortem report reveals tiktoker consumed six different types of intoxicating pills which caused her death, no evidence of any sexual assault has been found
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) A post-mortem report of popular TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ revealed that she died due to consumption of six types of intoxicating pills.
The medical report revealed that consumption of intoxicating pills and use of drugs became cause of death of the tiktoker. It confirmed that there was no evidence of sexual assault.
The police said that Seema Gul was found dead in her room on February 7.
The initial investigations revealed that the TikToker, a resident of Arbab Flats on Warsak Road, died due to an overdose of intoxicating pills.
The police registered a case on the complaint of the TikToker’s brother and launched an investigation. They said that Seema Gul’s body was recovered from Arbab Flats on Warsak Road.
The body was later shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.
