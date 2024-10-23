TikTok,PTA Launch #DigitalHifazat Contest Focused On Promoting Digital Safet
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:12 PM
TikTok, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has announced the launch of the #DigitalHifazat Contest, an initiative aimed at raising digital safety awareness among the youth across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) TikTok, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has announced the launch of the #DigitalHifazat Contest, an initiative aimed at raising digital safety awareness among the youth across Pakistan.
According to news release the contest invites TikTok creators to produce short, impactful videos highlighting six key areas: responsible social media usage, combating online harassment, preventing online fraud, ensuring youth safety and well-being, understanding TikTok’s safety tools, and addressing misinformation on social platforms.
Through the #DigitalHifazat Contest, TikTok and the PTA aim to inspire the platform's users to help spread the message of digital safety and foster a culture of verifying information before sharing.
By participating, users will play a role in educating others about responsible online behavior, contributing to a safer digital environment for all.
TikTok remains committed to the safety of its users, ensuring that content on the platform adheres to its Community Guidelines, mitigating issues such as online harassment, fraud, threats to youth safety, and misinformation.
The #DigitalHifazat Contest is part of TikTok’s ongoing efforts to uphold these values and maintain a secure, positive space for its global community.
Creators can join the contest by posting their videos with the hashtag #DigitalHifazat and tagging @ptaofficialpk in their submissions. Videos need to be submitted by filling out the form on the contest's official hashtag page on TikTok, available both in English and Urdu.
The page can be accessed by searching the #DigitalHifazat hashtag on the app. Winning videos will be selected on the basis of content quality, relevance to the topic and compliance of TikTok's Community Guidelines.
Results will be announced on the official hash-tag page and the winner will win an Apple i-Pad Air while two runners-up will receive Samsung smart-phones.
The content is open to participants aged 13 and above. This partnership between TikTok and PTA underscores a shared commitment to enhancing digital literacy and safety in Pakistan.
The #DigitalHifazat Contest will serve as a platform for Pakistani youth and digital enthusiasts to express their views on critical digital issues, ultimately fostering a more informed, responsible online community.
Recent Stories
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt striving to resolve lawyer's issues: Minister15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani woman cop wins IACP 2024 Award15 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in road mishap15 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students to their ‘second home’; laments int’l community’s silence o ..15 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown against fireworks, 22 arrested15 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars praise Punjab Police15 minutes ago
-
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away3 minutes ago
-
Taking steps to restore BZU lost glory, says VC15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police arrest suspect in woman's abuse case25 minutes ago
-
Distribution of cheaques to agricultural graduates held in Kasur25 minutes ago
-
IHC dissatisfied with Adiala Jail's medical arrangements for PTI founder26 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in city35 minutes ago