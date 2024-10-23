TikTok,PTA launch #DigitalHifazat contest focused on promoting Digital Safet

TikTok, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has announced the launch of the #DigitalHifazat Contest, an initiative aimed at raising digital safety awareness among the youth across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) TikTok, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has announced the launch of the #DigitalHifazat Contest, an initiative aimed at raising digital safety awareness among the youth across Pakistan.

According to news release the contest invites TikTok creators to produce short, impactful videos highlighting six key areas: responsible social media usage, combating online harassment, preventing online fraud, ensuring youth safety and well-being, understanding TikTok’s safety tools, and addressing misinformation on social platforms.

Through the #DigitalHifazat Contest, TikTok and the PTA aim to inspire the platform's users to help spread the message of digital safety and foster a culture of verifying information before sharing.

By participating, users will play a role in educating others about responsible online behavior, contributing to a safer digital environment for all.

TikTok remains committed to the safety of its users, ensuring that content on the platform adheres to its Community Guidelines, mitigating issues such as online harassment, fraud, threats to youth safety, and misinformation.

The #DigitalHifazat Contest is part of TikTok’s ongoing efforts to uphold these values and maintain a secure, positive space for its global community.

Creators can join the contest by posting their videos with the hashtag #DigitalHifazat and tagging @ptaofficialpk in their submissions. Videos need to be submitted by filling out the form on the contest's official hashtag page on TikTok, available both in English and Urdu.

The page can be accessed by searching the #DigitalHifazat hashtag on the app. Winning videos will be selected on the basis of content quality, relevance to the topic and compliance of TikTok's Community Guidelines.

Results will be announced on the official hash-tag page and the winner will win an Apple i-Pad Air while two runners-up will receive Samsung smart-phones.

The content is open to participants aged 13 and above. This partnership between TikTok and PTA underscores a shared commitment to enhancing digital literacy and safety in Pakistan.

The #DigitalHifazat Contest will serve as a platform for Pakistani youth and digital enthusiasts to express their views on critical digital issues, ultimately fostering a more informed, responsible online community.