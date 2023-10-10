(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TikTok, the global social media platform, is at the forefront of promoting mental health awareness, with a special emphasis on Pakistan's vibrant community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) TikTok, the global social media platform, is at the forefront of promoting mental health awareness, with a special emphasis on Pakistan's vibrant community.

On World Mental Health Day and beyond, TikTok celebrated the resilience and courage of its users, reinforcing the message that we are "Better Together" when we prioritize mental well-being, said a news release.

Pakistan's TikTok community is breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, sharing impactful stories and valuable resources.

TikTok collaborates with mission-driven organizations globally, notably sponsoring the Rare Impact Fund Benefit with a generous $250,000 donation. The event, held on October 4, successfully raised funds and highlighted the importance of expanding access to mental health services and education for youth worldwide.

A global in-app survey revealed that 63% of Pakistani TikTok users find a sense of belonging on the platform, aligning with the global sentiment.

Throughout October, TikTok invites its global community to participate in the #MentalHealthAwareness: "Better Together" campaign, sharing stories and well-being journeys.

Globally, related hashtags such as #MentalHealth, #SelfCare, and #MentalHealthAwareness have collectively garnered billions of views. In Pakistan, hashtags like #MentalHealth, #MentalHealthAwareness, and #DigitalHifazat have received 3.1+ billion, 1.9+ billion, and 194+ million views, respectively, to date.

At TikTok, we understand the importance of fostering a supportive and inclusive community. Mental health is a topic close to our hearts, and we are dedicated to providing a space where users can find support, share their experiences, and access resources. We are 'Better Together,' and we encourage everyone to join us in promoting #MentalHealthAwareness.

In collaboration with Ola Doc and Digital Rights Foundation, TikTok has curated helplines accessible year-round on its platform in Pakistan, which can be accessed at the new Mental Health Awareness hub, which serves as a digital wellness resource center. Moreover, TikTok is continuously working with creators and organizations like Zindagi Trust, Shifa International, House of Wellness, and others to create awareness of mental health, talking about ways to combat depression and remain safe online.

Dr. Yasir Masood Afaq, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of House of Wellness said, “TikTok is playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about mental health. TikTok's massive outreach will go a long way to create an enabling mental health ecosystem.”

As a part of this initiative, DASTAK Women's Rights and Awareness Foundation has found TikTok as a fresh and creative channel to raise awareness and educate users on pivotal mental health issues and sexual and gender-based violence, allowing to break societal stigma and address these interconnections in a more profound manner.

Hira Amjad, Executive Director of DASTAK Women Rights and Awareness Foundation, said, “TikTok has emerged as a powerful platform for promoting mental health awareness, with its commitment to fostering a supportive community. We look forward to nurturing this partnership for a sustainable and violence-free Pakistan.”

TikTok remains dedicated to supporting the mental health and well-being of its community on and off its platform. The company encourages everyone to learn more about and promote #MentalHealthAwareness for a collective journey towards better mental health.