Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a bid to control dengue threat through biological means, the district administration has started releasing seeds of Tilapia fish into ponds to capitalise on its habit of feeding on dengue larvae and let them enjoy feast on the life-threatening mosquitoes while they are in their immature physiological form.

The initiative was part of the district administration’s initiatives to control Dengue threat as per orders of Punjab government.

The Fisheries Department released a big stock of Tilapia fish seed into ponds under supervision of deputy commissioner Salma Suleman on Wednesday, says an official release.

Assistant director fisheries Muhammad Rafiq and officials released fish seed into ponds at Chak 78/10-R. Rafiq said that fisheries department would continue to support the administration in its fight against dengue threat and added that the process of releasing fish seeds into ponds across Khanewal district would continue unhindered.