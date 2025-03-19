Open Menu

Tilapia Fish Seed Released Into Ponds To Enjoy Feast On Degnue Larvae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a bid to control dengue threat through biological means, the district administration has started releasing seeds of Tilapia fish into ponds to capitalise on its habit of feeding on dengue larvae and let them enjoy feast on the life-threatening mosquitoes while they are in their immature physiological form.

The initiative was part of the district administration’s initiatives to control Dengue threat as per orders of Punjab government.

The Fisheries Department released a big stock of Tilapia fish seed into ponds under supervision of deputy commissioner Salma Suleman on Wednesday, says an official release.

Assistant director fisheries Muhammad Rafiq and officials released fish seed into ponds at Chak 78/10-R. Rafiq said that fisheries department would continue to support the administration in its fight against dengue threat and added that the process of releasing fish seeds into ponds across Khanewal district would continue unhindered.

Recent Stories

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Decla ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..

5 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses con ..

Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..

9 minutes ago
 Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palesti ..

Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

17 minutes ago
 Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 m ..

Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

26 minutes ago
 itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to ..

Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..

40 minutes ago
 Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

2 hours ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

2 hours ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

2 hours ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

3 hours ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

3 hours ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan