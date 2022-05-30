Till twelfth day, a total tax of Rs. 3 crore and 57 lakhs was collected

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A total of 32594 vehicles were checked across the province till the 12th day of Excise Department Sindh's road checking campaign.

According to details here on Monday, 8994 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 9620 in Hyderabad and 3442 in Sukkur, while 4632 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 3842 in Mirpurkhas and 2736 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, so far 2108 vehicles have been seized for various reasons.

Moreover, papers of 2736 vehicles were also confiscated.

Till the twelfth day, a total tax of Rs. 3 crore and 57 lakhs was collected.

Provincial Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners will continue till June 3. Taxpayers can visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk for details of their taxes.