Tilla Jogian hiking track to be a good addition in tourist destinations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has started work on hiking track in Tilla Jogian with a vision to promote tourism.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Sunday visited the hiking track and reviewed the work.

On this occasion, he said that attention was being paid on new tourist spots along with traditional tourism destinations. He said the beauty of Pothohar region was much attractive for tourists who love adventure tourism. Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make historical Fort Nandna an attractive tourist spot.

Tilla Jogian hiking track would be good addition in tourist destinations, he added.

He entrusted the responsibility to the relevant officials regarding revival of temples in Tilla Jogian and ensuring cleanliness work.

The Advisor on Tourism expressed his resolve to further upgrade work on Salt Range Jeep Track.

It is pertinent to mention here that hiking track would be 22 km long from Rohtas Fort to Tilla Jogian.