UrduPoint.com

Timber, Furniture Worth Million Of Rupees Gutted At Lailonai Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:09 PM

Timber, furniture worth million of rupees gutted at Lailonai area

Timber and furniture worth millions of rupees gutted when fire erupted in a wood factory at Lailonai area of the district here on Saturday

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) ::Timber and furniture worth millions of rupees gutted when fire erupted in a wood factory at Lailonai area of the district here on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, furniture, timber and machines worth millions of rupees turned to ashes in a fire eruption incident in a wood factory situated in Lailonai area.

The inferno that continued for five hours also partially damaged a local power generation unit. Rescue workers, police and locals doused the fire five hours of hectic efforts. Reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

It is worth mentioning that it is the third incident of fire eruption in same factory.

Related Topics

Fire Police Same Million

Recent Stories

Food Authority recovers 600 liters substandard bev ..

Food Authority recovers 600 liters substandard beverages

26 seconds ago
 PGMI principal felicitates Christians on Easter, l ..

PGMI principal felicitates Christians on Easter, lauds their services

28 seconds ago
 Naseebullah Marree holds open court in Kohlu

Naseebullah Marree holds open court in Kohlu

30 seconds ago
 Raja Ashraf vows to upheld constitutional, parliam ..

Raja Ashraf vows to upheld constitutional, parliamentary supremacy

33 seconds ago
 Two accused held, illegal weapons recovered

Two accused held, illegal weapons recovered

5 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in a road mishap

Two die, two injured in a road mishap

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.