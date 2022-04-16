Timber, furniture worth million of rupees gutted at Lailonai area

(@FahadShabbir)

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) ::Timber and furniture worth millions of rupees gutted when fire erupted in a wood factory at Lailonai area of the district here on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, furniture, timber and machines worth millions of rupees turned to ashes in a fire eruption incident in a wood factory situated in Lailonai area.

The inferno that continued for five hours also partially damaged a local power generation unit. Rescue workers, police and locals doused the fire five hours of hectic efforts. Reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

It is worth mentioning that it is the third incident of fire eruption in same factory.