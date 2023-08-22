Timber shop gutted

Precious material of a timber shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Precious material of a timber shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in a timber shop situated near Novelty Bridge due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present in the shop.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.