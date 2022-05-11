Timber smuggler arrested, 108 sleepers confiscated

District administration Swat on Wednesday arrested a timber smuggler and confiscated 108 sleepers during a raid conducted in Takht Banda Branvi Madyan area in Tehsil Bahrain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District administration Swat on Wednesday arrested a timber smuggler and confiscated 108 sleepers during a raid conducted in Takht Banda Branvi Madyan area in Tehsil Bahrain.

The arrest was made during an operation led by Assistant Commissioner Behrain. The illegally-cut sleepers were stored in seven different houses of the area.

District administration has also directed to lodge FIR against smugglers, forester and forest guard. It may be recalled that a tip off was shared about presence of timber mafia in Takht Banda Madyan within the limits of Kalam Forest Division and ongoing smuggling.

Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that forests and wildlife are identity of Malakand and help combating climate change besides strengthening natural environment.

He said that forests would be protected and factors that are leading to reduction of forestland would be eliminated. He said that those involved in logging would be dealt accordingly.