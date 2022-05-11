UrduPoint.com

Timber Smuggler Arrested, 108 Sleepers Confiscated

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Timber smuggler arrested, 108 sleepers confiscated

District administration Swat on Wednesday arrested a timber smuggler and confiscated 108 sleepers during a raid conducted in Takht Banda Branvi Madyan area in Tehsil Bahrain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District administration Swat on Wednesday arrested a timber smuggler and confiscated 108 sleepers during a raid conducted in Takht Banda Branvi Madyan area in Tehsil Bahrain.

The arrest was made during an operation led by Assistant Commissioner Behrain. The illegally-cut sleepers were stored in seven different houses of the area.

District administration has also directed to lodge FIR against smugglers, forester and forest guard. It may be recalled that a tip off was shared about presence of timber mafia in Takht Banda Madyan within the limits of Kalam Forest Division and ongoing smuggling.

Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that forests and wildlife are identity of Malakand and help combating climate change besides strengthening natural environment.

He said that forests would be protected and factors that are leading to reduction of forestland would be eliminated. He said that those involved in logging would be dealt accordingly.

Related Topics

Swat Bahrain Malakand May FIR

Recent Stories

Marri inaugurates Call Centre in PBM premises

Marri inaugurates Call Centre in PBM premises

2 minutes ago
 Balanced application of fertilizers recommended fo ..

Balanced application of fertilizers recommended for better cotton production

2 minutes ago
 Sajjad Azhar appointed Commissioner-IR (Legal)

Sajjad Azhar appointed Commissioner-IR (Legal)

2 minutes ago
 VC Gomal University organises Eid reunion party fo ..

VC Gomal University organises Eid reunion party for foreign students

2 minutes ago
 UK Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Sweden in Ev ..

UK Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Sweden in Event of Attack - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Imran's attempt to block remittances a conspiracy ..

Imran's attempt to block remittances a conspiracy against Pakistan: Talal Chaudh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.