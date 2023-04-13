Timber smugglers attacked and injured SDFO Sherghar, others

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Sherghar and other officials of the Forest Department were injured in an attack by the timber smugglers during a crackdown by the Forest officials against the timber mafia in Lassan Nawab area here Thursday. The accused managed to escape with the timber on mules soon after the incident.

According to the details, on the tip-off information, SDFO Sher Ghar Sub Division Sardar Zahoor raided timber smugglers who were bringing illegally chopped wood from Lassan Nawab. During the encounter, the timber smugglers attacked the Forest Department team with sticks and injured SDFO and other officials.

The smugglers also managed to escape along with the timber loaded on the mules. The injured SDFO was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where he was stable after treatment.

DSP Circle Oghi Javed while talking to media on the occasion said that police teams had been sent to arrest the accused involved in the incident of smuggling timber and attack on SDFO. FIR has been registered against the accused Aslam, Aqeel, Waseem and Babu residents of Banda Sher Khan, he said adding that the accused would be arrested soon to bring them before the court of law.