Timber smuggling attempt foiled in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle valuable timber through the Zolam checkpost in Lower Dir district.

According to the police spokesman, Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted an intensive operation at the Zolam checkpoint late at night.

During the operation, a dumper truck with registration number 2158, coming from the Munda area was stopped and searched.

The search led to the recovery of 144 valuable timber logs from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Sulaiman Fazil son of Muhammad Fazil, a resident of Sukna Aju Talash was arrested on the spot.

The Lower Dir Police have confirmed that the vehicle and the seized timber have been impounded and a case has been registered against the driver.

