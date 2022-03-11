Timber smuggling bid foiled, seized huge quantity of wood

Forest Magistrate, Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Amin Al-Hassan while taking notice of chopping the trees in the forest of Lingal UC Palak on Friday foiled timber smuggling and seized a huge quantity of timber, a vehicle and arrested the accused involved in timber smuggling

The district administration took notice of the deforestation within the limits of Lingal Forest in the jurisdiction of Donga Gali Police Station, found more than 8 trees chopped on the spot. Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Amin Al-Hassan registered an FIR against the person concerned at Donga Gali police station and arrested him.

While talking on the occasion, the AAC said that they would not spare any person involved in destroying the precious forests of the country and strict action would be taken against them. He said, we have handed over the smuggled timber to the Forest Department and ordered an inquiry to bring the accused before the court of law.

The district administration also requested the citizens to inform them about their views regarding deforestation on District Control Room phone no. 0992931053 or Pakistan Citizen Portal's mobile application to ensure action against those involved in deforestation.