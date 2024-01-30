Timber Thief Gang Busted In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 10:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The district police have busted two members of a timber theif gang from Abbasnagar area of the district.
According to a spokesman for Bahawlapur police, a gang was involved in chopping trees from official forests and from roadsides and added that cases were registered against the gang.
“Following a tip-off, a police team of Abbasnagar police station conducted raid in an area and arrested two members of the gang", he said.
The accused have been shifted to police station. They were identified as Aijaz and Sajjad. The police have recovered timber worth rupees millions of rupees from the possesion of the gang.
A special team has been interrogating the accused. Further probe was in process.
