Timber thieves held while cutting tree

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Agriculture officials caught two thieves red handed while they were cutting a tree at a government seed farm at Ehsaan Pur on Monday, officials said.

Assistant director agriculture seed farm Talha Sheikh accompanying sector Incharge Muhammad Ibrahim, and Malik Tariq Pervaiz raided the place on a tip off and caught the two offenders while they were cutting a Sheesham tree at the farm.

Both were handed over to police and case was registered against them.

Talha Sheikh said that trees were the ornamental beauty of earth and their protection was a national responsibility that must be responded with utmost seriousness given the fact that Pakistan was affected the most by climate change in Asia.