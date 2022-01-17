UrduPoint.com

Timber Thieves Held While Cutting Trees

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The officials of Forest Department caught two thieves red handed while they were cutting trees at a government seed farm at Ehsaan Pur on Monday, officials said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The officials of Forest Department caught two thieves red handed while they were cutting trees at a government seed farm at Ehsaan Pur on Monday, officials said.

Assistant Director agriculture seed farm Talha Sheikh accompanying sector Incharge Muhammad Ibrahim and Malik Tariq Pervaiz raided the site on a tip off and caught the two offenders while they were cutting a Sheesham tree at the farm.

Both were handed over to police and case was registered against them.

Talha Sheikh said that trees were the ornamental beauty of earth and their protection was a national responsibility that must be responded with utmost seriousness.

