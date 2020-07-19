UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Time For Kashmir's Accession To Pakistan Not Far Away: President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Time for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan not far away: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that the time was not far away when the sacrifices of the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) would come to fruition and they would accede to Pakistan.

In his message to the nation on the Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day annually observed on July 19, the president said the Day was meant to reiterate the resolve of the Kashmiri people to get deliverance from the Indian oppression and accede to Pakistan.

The day is observed to commemorate the unanimous adoption of a resolution by the Kashmiri leaders for Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar on July 19, 1947.

The president said the India had been illegally occupying the IOJK and making Kashmir people subject to inhuman torture.

He said Pakistan has been highlighting the Indian cruelties in the Kashmir at every international forum and even the voices were also being raised globally against the human rights abuses in IOJK.

The president said India had also been violating the UN Security Council's resolutions recognizing the Kashmiris' right to self determination. Indian government's actions to change the demography of the territory were also the violations of the said resolutions, he added.

The president emphasized the international community to play its role for implementation of the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Pakistan Day Jammu Srinagar July Sunday Muslim All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

33 minutes ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

4 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.