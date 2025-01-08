Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui

Spokesperson for the government’s coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Wednesday that divisive rhetoric and social media campaigns against state institutions and political leaders will undermine the trust and hinder dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government’s coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Wednesday that divisive rhetoric and social media campaigns against state institutions and political leaders will undermine the trust and hinder dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, the senator criticized inflammatory language and incendiary remarks of f PTI leaders, particularly a post by founder PTI on platform X.

“Such statements undermine the atmosphere of trust and foil dialogue. This approach does not help foster meaningful negotiations,” he said.

Siddiqui stressed the need for all parties to focus on national stability, proposing the development or expanding of "Charter of Democracy" or "Charter of Economy" to promote long-term political consensus.

Answering a question, he said that any rigid preconditions would risks derailing the entire negotiation process.

He further said that the government was open to considering their demands, but decisions regarding the release of political prisoners or granting bail are subject to judicial processes. Mixing these issues with broader demands complicates the talks unnecessarily, he added.

He urged political leaders to learn from the past. Disruptions like sit-ins and confrontations serve no one. It's time for mature politics, he added.