UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Time For Nation To Stop Glorifying Money Launderers: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called upon the nation to end the practice of glorifying money launderers, who were seeking refuge behind democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called upon the nation to end the practice of glorifying money launderers, who were seeking refuge behind democracy.

The Prime Minister said these money launderers had incurred immense damage to the nation and had left the people impoverished.

"Why are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals," the Prime Minister said in his post on Twitter.

He stressed that no protocol should be extended to such people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Democracy Twitter Money Criminals Post

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

2 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

2 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

2 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

2 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.