Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called upon the nation to end the practice of glorifying money launderers, who were seeking refuge behind democracy.

The Prime Minister said these money launderers had incurred immense damage to the nation and had left the people impoverished.

"Why are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals," the Prime Minister said in his post on Twitter.

He stressed that no protocol should be extended to such people.