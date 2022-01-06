Time for Turkey, Pakistan to explore new areas of cooperation, joint ventures: Khattak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday in a call on by Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu here proposed that it was high time for both Turkey and Pakistan to explore new areas of cooperation and promote joint ventures.

During the meeting, the Defence Minister appreciated the visit of the Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff General to further enhance relations between the two brotherly countries, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan has a long history of bilateral and friendly relations with Turkey.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Turkey and wants to expand it further," he added.

He said that holding regular military exercises would enhance the professionalism and defense capabilities of the armed forces of both the states.

The Defense Minister highly commended the Turkish Government and its people for supporting Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir and for supporting Pakistan in other international forums.

He also praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts for Turkey's economic and political development .

Khattak said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a visionary leader and a true friend of Pakistan.

The Turkish Defence Delegation was led by the Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff General who thanked the Government of Pakistan and its people for the warm welcome and pledged to work closely with Pakistan to further enhance bilateral relations.