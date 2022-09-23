Time for world to translate solidarity for flood survivors into concrete actions: PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that as the world leaders continued to show massive sympathy for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan, it was the time for the world to translate their solidarity into concrete actions.

The prime minister, who is currently on the US visit to attend 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, referred to his interaction with the world leaders on the sidelines.

"As I continued my interaction with world leaders on day 3 of UNGA Session, there has been a massive outpouring of sympathy & solidarity with Pakistan on flood disaster.

Time has come for world to translate this solidarity into concrete action to help Pakistan overcome this crisis," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister, who is about to address the UNGA session today, has been urging the world for debt relief to Pakistan to enable the country overcome the challenging situation, caused by the climate change-induced floods.