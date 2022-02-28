Time has come to develop Pakistan as dreamed by Quaid: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said that the time has come for us to take Pakistan to its destination which was dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said that the time has come for us to take Pakistan to its destination which was dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Expressing satisfaction over the successful convening of the National Conference, he said that the Pagham-e-Pakistan National Conference for National Solidarity and Establishment of Sustainable Peace has far-reaching effects on the conscious efforts of Islamic Research Institute and International Islamic University of Islam.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Pakistan Conference for National Solidarity and Peace building in a simple but dignified message at Governor House Quetta here.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Members of Provincial Assembly Shakeela Naveed, Qadir Mahil, Vice Chancellors of Balochistan Public Sector Universities, Director General of Islamic Research Institute Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Ulema , Women and media persons from various walks of life.

Rector of International Islamic University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Masoom Yaseenzai highlighted the aims and objectives of Pagham-e-Pakistan Conference for National Solidarity and Sustainable Peace.

Addressing the participants of Pakistan National Conference, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that Allah Almighty has bestowed a great gift on the Muslims of Pakistan and subcontinents of Indian and the world of islam in general through the establishment of Pakistan.

"Undoubtedly, Pakistan has made significant achievements in various spheres and fields of life, but the efforts were being continued to make Pakistan one of the best country in the world", he said.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha urged all like-minded and opinionated persons to play their due role in conveying the message of Pakistan National Conference for National Solidarity and Peace to all the young men and women of the country and the province.

He said that we have to work harder to achieve this goal of a stable, strong and developed Pakistan which has a very high position in the community of nations.

The National Statement, formulated in the light of Islamic teachings and the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, will provide the basis for us in this struggle, through which a vibrant nation can mobilize its energies to form a force that is a beacon for us in the development phase, he noted.

The Governor of Balochistan expressed happiness over the fact that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with the best manpower and a large part of the total population of Pakistan is included on youth who are dedicated to the cause of patriotism.

"There is a need to completely eradicate the factors that are dividing the nation, such as extremism, violence, sectarianism and linguistic prejudices in order to avoid confusion and ensure national unity and solidarity", he added.

He said youth and girls should be included in the code of conduct prepared by Islamic Research Institute and National Universities, so that the young generation could play their role in building a greater Pakistan through a common struggle according to the national narrative.

Governor Balochistan said that civil society has a very important role to play in the promotion of national identity and intellectual guidance of the new generation which could not be ignored in any way. He said that the time has come for all of us to take the state of Pakistan to the destination which was dreamed of by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other dignitaries.

Message from the participants of Pakistan National Conference Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Vice Chancellor Balochistan University Prof. Dr. Shafiqul Rehman, Vice Chancellor Women's University Dr. Sajida Noorin, Vice Chancellor Lasbela University Prof. Dr. Dost Baloch, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Beauties University Dr. Abdul Rehman Khan and Principal of Bolan Medical College Dr. Zahir Mandokhel also addressed at the ceremony.

Pagham-e-Pakistan National Conference for National Solidarity and the Establishment of Sustainable Peace On the occasion of the establishment of Islamic Research Institute and Dukhtran-e- of Watan presented commemorative shields and Paigham-e-Pakistan books to the distinguished guests.