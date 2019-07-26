Time has come to implement promises made during Trump-Imran meeting and move forward: US state department

US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the first meeting between US president Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has remained successful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the first meeting between US president Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has remained successful."The first meeting between President Trump and PM Imran Khan has remained productive and time has come that the pledges made during the meeting be implemented besides moving forward, she said this while talking to media men here.She held that Imran Khan- Donald Trump first meeting provided opportunity to Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to build a personal connection and rapport with him.'She remarked US and NATO forces have rendered enormous sacrifices in Afghanistan and billion of Dollars have been spent.

However US want Afghan people should decide on their own about their future.

She stated "we are committed for peace in Afghanistan for which Imran Khan has vowed that he would urge Taliban to hold talks with Afghan government.To a question about recovery of hostages, she said we are working with Pakistan in connection with recovery of captives.On the other side US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani talked to each other by telephone and both of them agreed on stepping up efforts for establishment of peace after ending war.Mike Pompeo informed Afghan President US Chairman Joint Chiefs General Joseph Dunford and US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalme Khalilzad have been sent to Kabul so that they could conduct a detailed exchange of views on the future steps in connection peace efforts.