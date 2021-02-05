UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Time Has Come To Resolve Kashmir Dispute,’ Says COAS

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

‘Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute,’ says COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays tribute to Kashmiries for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupatioin forces.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/PakisChief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN Resolutions to end this human tragedy.

Taking to Twitter, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions’,COAS,”.

The entire nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity as rallies are being taken out throughout the country.

Seminars and large gatherings are being held to acknowledge the sacrifices of Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

Modi government is committing terrorism in the Occupied valley and is involved in killings of Kashmiri people. It passed the laws to deprived them of their basic rights.

UN had passed resolution for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue but India is blatantly violating the resolution and oppressing Kashmir people by depriving them of their rights.

Related Topics

India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses more trade cooperation wit ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till they get right ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Ministers of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Bil ..

14 minutes ago

Legitimate rights of Kashmiris suppressed through ..

14 minutes ago

Gas, Electricity Bills to Rise For 15 Million UK F ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Tests Domestic Anti-Ship Missi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.