‘Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute,’ says COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays tribute to Kashmiries for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupatioin forces.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN Resolutions to end this human tragedy.

Taking to Twitter, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions’,COAS,”.

The entire nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity as rallies are being taken out throughout the country.

Seminars and large gatherings are being held to acknowledge the sacrifices of Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

Modi government is committing terrorism in the Occupied valley and is involved in killings of Kashmiri people. It passed the laws to deprived them of their basic rights.

UN had passed resolution for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue but India is blatantly violating the resolution and oppressing Kashmir people by depriving them of their rights.