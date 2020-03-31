Time has come to show unity to effectively deal the virus: Mir Ziaullah Longove

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove said time has come to show unity on national issues including controlling the pandemic virus with collective efforts at all over the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove said time has come to show unity on national issues including controlling the pandemic virus with collective efforts at all over the country.

He expressed these views while visiting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday.

The minister was accompanied by a delegation of opposition members comprising of member of provincial assembly (MPAs) Akhtar Hussain Longove, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Nasurallah Zeray, Malik Naseer Shahwani led by Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate.

The minister and opposition members reviewed the precautionary measures being taken against the coronavirus spread at the PMDA's office during visit, where the delegation of opposition were briefed about precautionary measures against the pandemic virus by concerned official.

Home Minister Mir Zaiullah Lonvove said it was positive sign that issue of the coronavirus was not being used in the province for political point scoring and time has come to show unity on national matters because the provincial government could not tackle the coronavirus alone, saying that collective efforts needed to get rid of the nation from the deadly virus.

He also appreciated the opposition members that they stood with provincial government to defeat the virus for interest of public health, saying it was not time of criticizing but nation is united against the coronavirus to control it soon from the country.

Addressing on the occasion, opposition delegation expressed their opinion regarding government precautionary measures against the deadly virus and gave their suggestions for coping with the pandemic. They also assured provincial government that they would fully cooperate with regime to combat the spread of the virus in order to ensure protection of people form it. They also urged the government to resolve the problems of daily wagers including women workers on priority basis under lockdown because they would not suffer more difficulties in respective areas.

MPAs should be included in committee distribution ration and other relief items in order to help poor people in their Constituencies in well manner, they advised.

Mir Ziaullah Longove said provincial government was taking serious measures to provide relief to working class and poor people on urgent basis in the areas despite efforts were underway to enhance awareness on precautionary measures against the virus among citizens.