Time line fixed for Faisalabad Development Authority Khidmat Markaz disposal of applications

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :On the Punjab government directions, a time-line has been fixed for Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Khidmat Markaz disposal of applications about approval of building plans, private housing scheme and other matters relating to the construction sector.

This was informed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja during a meeting held here on Wednesday to review matters of Khidmat Markaz.

The FDA director general said that special Khidmat Markaz was working along with one window counter for promotion and development of construction sector under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that all necessary arrangements had been made on Khidmat Markaz for speedy provision of departmental facilities to the applicants.

He said that 30 working days had been fixed for disposal of applications about building plan approval and same days would be taken for issuing building completion certificate while land use conversion approval applications would be disposed of within 45 days and applications about approval of preliminary plan of housing scheme would be disposed of in 21 days.

He said that 28 days had been fixed for applications of private housing scheme map approval and time line of 11 working days had been set to give final approval of private housing scheme.

He explained that the applicants would have to provide all required documents along with applications to avail time line facilities.

The FDA DG said that a number of new initiatives had been taken to improve quality of FDA services to achieve mission of city development.

He directed the concerned officers for working with new vision for providing maximum relief to the applicants within time lines to make the Punjab government's initiative of Khidmat Markaz successful.

The citizens may contact one window counter through telephone number 014-9201503 and mobile phone number 0341-2245666 for further information and guidance, he added.