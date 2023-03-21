UrduPoint.com

Time Not Far Off When Terrorists Will Appear In Courts With Covered Faces: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said terrorists in the guise of party workers came to attack the court and the time was not far off when they would be appearing in courts with veiled faces.

Whether Imran Khan's spouse had got scared when goons of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were assaulting the police and throwing petrol bombs, besides a mob attack on the Judicial Complex (Islamabad), she asked in a tweet.

She said whether Imran Khan had any "remorse or shame" for the installation of a camera in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cell of Maryam Nawaz and then watching her on his mobile phone.

Likewise, if he (Imran Khan) felt ashamed for ordering the personnel of security agencies to break into bedroom of Maryam Nawaz at night, she asked.

She lambasted Imran Khan for directing the NAB officials to trespass the residence of (Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif's daughter. She also berated the PTI chief for dragging Faryal Talpur from hospital on an Eid day and harassing herself (the minister) in Masjid-e-Nabvi and London.

Whether his wife Bushra Bibi got frightened and cried while accepting diamonds and rings as a bribe, Marriyum added.

