Time Of Money Laundering, Corruption Ended: Minister

Time of money laundering, corruption ended: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Asif Naqai on Monday said that it was surprising the PML-N not only plundered national exchequer but also did not even hesitate to loot the foreign aid donated for earthquake affectees.

He said that today's crucial phase was due to the looting and plundering of the past rulers in the name of development and progress of the country, says a DGPR handout issued here.

He said that time of money laundering and corruption had been ended. Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring the ongoing campaign against corruption to its logical end, he added.

He said that Corruption Bachao Agenda would fail despite all its negative tactics. Opposition could not protect their corrupt leaders from accountability, he said, adding that political career of People's Party and N-league had ended and people during next general elections would reject them.

"Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for the nation who can eradicate corruption, unemployment, poverty and price hike from the country," he added.

He said the PTI government was implementing the agenda of achieving development and prosperity for Pakistan. He said that Pakistani economy would soon be strengthened.

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

Your Thoughts and Comments

