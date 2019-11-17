UrduPoint.com
Time Of Nation Wasted Due To Aimless Protests: CM

Sun 17th November 2019

Time of nation wasted due to aimless protests: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that precious time of the nation had been wasted due to aimless protests and sit-ins.

In a statement issued here, he said that there was a dire need to show unity for development and prosperity of the nation.

He asserted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country had been put on the path to progress and stability and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in the way of progress and prosperity.

The CM said that the people had given five-year mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which would complete its tenure.

He said everyone would have to play ones positive role for progress and prosperity of the homeland, adding that the PTI government was bringing about improvements and ease in lives of people.

The PTI government would continue to provide basic facilities to people to raise their living standard at their doorsteps and a number of effective steps had been taken in this regard, Usman Buzdar said.

