Time passed for Pervez to become CM of PDM: Sandhu

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) Chief Whip in the Punjab Assembly Tahir Khalil Sandhu said on Wednesday that time had passed for Pervez Elahi to become chief minister of the PDM.

Talking to the media outside the assembly premises here, he said the government had right to call army and Rangers in case Pervez did not leave the charge of chief minister under Article-245 of the constitution.

He said that today (Wednesday) the chief minister should have won the confidence of the assembly and the government members of the assembly should have come to the assembly for vote of confidence.

He said the Governor had right to ask the chief minister, whenever the governor felt need of it, and the Punjab Governor had asked the chief minister for taking vote of confidence from the assembly.

Sandhu said that at first the chief minister would be de-notified if he failed to win trustof the house and then new chief minister would be elected.