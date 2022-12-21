UrduPoint.com

Time Passed For Pervez To Become CM Of PDM: Sandhu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Time passed for Pervez to become CM of PDM: Sandhu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) Chief Whip in the Punjab Assembly Tahir Khalil Sandhu said on Wednesday that time had passed for Pervez Elahi to become chief minister of the PDM.

Talking to the media outside the assembly premises here, he said the government had right to call army and Rangers in case Pervez did not leave the charge of chief minister under Article-245 of the constitution.

He said that today (Wednesday) the chief minister should have won the confidence of the assembly and the government members of the assembly should have come to the assembly for vote of confidence.

He said the Governor had right to ask the chief minister, whenever the governor felt need of it, and the Punjab Governor had asked the chief minister for taking vote of confidence from the assembly.

Sandhu said that at first the chief minister would be de-notified if he failed to win trustof the house and then new chief minister would be elected.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Army Rangers Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Media From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

16 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

2 hours ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.