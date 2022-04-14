UrduPoint.com

Time Ripe To Hold Imran Accountable For Playing With National Security: Maryam Nawaz

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that time had come to hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accountable for his every move aimed at prolonging his stay in the power.

"It is time to hold you (Imran Khan) accountable for each and every lie.

(His) condemnable attempts to play with the national security to stay in the power should also be subjected to accountability," she said in a series of tweets.

Maryam said the nation would not let Imran to escape this time for such moves.

She also lashed at the PTI chairman for orchestrating foreign conspiracy drama to remain in the power. He played a dangerous game for the purpose and even used a prestigious forum of National Security Committee to achieve his illegal objectives, Maryam added.

