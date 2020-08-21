UrduPoint.com
Time To Call Out Countries Perpetrating Terrorism Against Pakistan: Moeed

Time to call out countries perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan: Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning said it was time to call out countries perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning said it was time to call out countries perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan.

In a tweet, the SAPM said, "As we pay tribute to over 85,000 Pakistanis who lost their lives in terrorism, the world needs to recognize Pakistan's sacrifices and achievements against terror.

"He added that it was now time to call out countries from where terrorism against Pakistan was planned, supported and carried out.

