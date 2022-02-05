UrduPoint.com

Time To End Human Tragedy In Occupied Kashmir: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid tribute to the people of Kashmir for continuous struggle.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the country’s desire to resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of the disputed region and the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

According to a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief paid tribute to the people of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle.

Chief of Army Staff said, “Tribute 2 ppl of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle, braving gravest human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions.

COAS, ”.

He said that the Kashmiris were “braving gravest human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. He said that it was time to end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. President Dr. Arif Alvi led a rally in Islamabad to reaffirm the nation’s support for the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

